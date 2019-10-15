Double delight for Chandini

Chennai: Young actress Chandini is over the moon. She started her career with Siddhu +2, directed by veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj. Her performance in Raja Ranguski woo her acclaims.

Buzz is that she has been approached by filmmaker Balaji Sakthivel to be part of his movie. She has bagged an offer to play female lead role in director Radha Mohan’s next that features SJ Suryah in lead role. Chandni is elated. She is confident that her role in Radha Mohan’s movie would bring her more name and fame.