Essensuals hairdressing at Nungambakkam

Chennai: Toni & Guy by Essensuals, a premium specialty salon opened its new branch at Josier Street on Kodambakkam High Road, Nungambakkam Thursday. Founder and CEO of Poorvika Mobiles Uvaraj, managing director of Poorvika Mobiles Kanni Uvaraj, Dr Sam Paul of Paulsons Beauty and Fashions Pvt Ltd and CEO of Paulsons Group Blessing A Manikandan were participated as chief guests.

“We have exciting inaugural offers including flat 50% off on billing of Rs 2,000 and above, flat 25% off on all beauty services. Also, since we tied up with Poorvika mobiles, its employees and customers have other exclusive offers. Employees can get flat 40% off on all the services and the customers can get special offers by producing Poorvika bill,” said Kanagatharan and Vetri, franchise partners.