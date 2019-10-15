Forum seeks lift facility at Tambaram rly station

Chennai: The Traffic and Transport Forum Chennai has requested the Chairman of the Railway Board to facilitate a escalator or lift at Platforms 7 and 8 of the Tambaram Railway station.

In a letter to the Chairman, director of the forum Rama Rao stated that senior citizens suffer the most due to the lack of such facilities.

“Battery car is also not provided in platforms 7 and 8 to cater to the needs of elderly boarding/alighting from South Stations. This should also be considered,” he stated. He further said Tambaram Railway station is being developed to function as the third terminal after Central and Egmore, but it lacks passenger amenities especially for senior citizens .

“Many long-distance express trains halt here with an average daily footfall of around two lakh passengers. Several representations have been given to the local railway officials but the issues are still dragging on without any solution,” he mentioned. It may be noted that Tambaram has been ranked 321st in the Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat 2019.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Nellai Express and Chennai Egmore-Sengottai Podhigai Express is being operated from Tambaram 10 October to 8 December. The change in the operation of the two trains was to facilitate engineering works at Chennai Egmore station, said a Railways statement. “The two trains will be cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Tambaram, in both directions for a period of 60 days.”

The works involve repairing the damaged concrete bed of track in platform 4 at Egmore station.