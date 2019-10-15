Harbhajan, Irfan Pathan to debut in Kollywood

Chennai: Call it a surprise. Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan will be making their debuts in Kollywood as actors.

Harbhajan Singh, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is popular in Tamilnadu for his tweets in Tamil language.

Cashing in on his fame, the producers of actor Santhanam starrer Dikkiloona have him to be part of their movie, which is a comedy caper. Harbhajan has agreed to star in the film and is expected to join the team soon.

Harbhajan thanked producers KJR Studios, Soldiers Factory and actor Santhanam through his tweets in Tamil. Dikkiloona, directed by Karthik Yogi, will go on floors in the coming months. Meanwhile, Harbhajan’s teammate Irfan Pathan too will make his debut in Tamil with Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film with Ajay Gnanamuthu. Seven Screen Studio. In a short video, the team listed out Irfan’s achievements and added that he’d be joining the team soon.

The tweet read, “Proud and honoured to introduce @IrfanPathan in #ChiyaanVikram58 in a super stylish action avatar!! Welcome on Board Sir and Wish you a sensational debut (sic).”

Years ago, cricketer Sreesanth had already made his acting debut in Malayalam and he has recently signed a Tamil film with Hansika as well. It looks like October is a season where Indian cricketers are all set to take over Kollywood.