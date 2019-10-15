‘Kaithi’ gets U/A

Chennai: Karthi starrer Kaithi has completed the censor formalities and managed ‘U/A’ certificate from the regional officials. It would mean it would hit the screens for Deepavali an compete with Vijay starrer Bigil.

Directedby Logesh Kanagaraj, the movie is an action thriller that also has Ramana, Anjadhey fame Naren and George Mariyaan, in pivotal roles. This prison break drama, shot in and around Tirunelveli and Chennai, has music by Sam CS, and camera work by Sathyan Sooryan. It is produced by Dream Warriors.

Says Karthi, “It’s an ambitious project. While I was working as an assistant director, I had aspired to make a few films. Kaithi falls under that category. I’d not say I’m the hero, but one of the main characters. Kaithi is more of a multi-starrer,” he noted.