Madras High Court’s strong remarks on Subhasri death

Chennai: Madras High Court today expressed sorrow over the death of techie Subhasri stating that to invite his daughter-in-law, AIADMK functionary Jayagopal has killed the daughter of someone else.

Justice C V Karthikeyan made the statement today when hearing the bail plea filed by Jayagopal.

When asked why he was in the hideout after the incident, Jayagopal said he had to undergo regular treatment. The hearing was adjourned to 17 October as the government side has requested time to respond to the bail plea.

Last month, Subhasri was riding on a two-wheeler when a banner, allegedly erected by Jayagopal for his son’s wedding, fell on her resulting in her death.