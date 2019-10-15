OnePlus Red Cable Tour finals held in Chennai

Chennai: The OnePlus Red Cable Tour where participants competed for the chance to open at an international musical festival held in Chennai on 13 October.

The finals were the culmination of a statewide search for the best new talent in Tamilnadu, which yielded hundreds of registrations. Selected bands competed at preliminary rounds with a total of 20 finalists in four categories making it to the last round.

The finalists performed to a packed auditorium and a panel of four celebrity judges from the Indian music industry – Shakthisree Gopalan, Vijay Prakash, Amitash Pradhan and Sean Roldan. The OnePlus Red Cable Tour was held in conjunction with the launch of the new 7T smartphone in India, ahead of a global rollout.

Speaking about the competition, Darshana Balagopal, OnePlus’ head of marketing said, “At OnePlus, we believe that the youth of today truly represent our motto, ‘Never Settle’. With the OnePlus Red Cable Tour, we created a platform to enable dynamic young musicians working in newer genres to chase their dreams. We are proud to have brought their work to the attention of massive audiences in Chennai for the first time, and are delighted to support all the winners and participants as they take their talents to the next level.”