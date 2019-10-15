Plagiarism case against Vijay starrer Bigil

Chennai: The Madras High Court today ordered filmmaker Atlee and producers of Vijay-starrer Bigil AGS Entertainment to file relevant documents tomorrow following a petition filed alleging plagiarism.

Selva, an aspiring filmmaker, filed a petition stating that he had narrated the story of (Bigil) to a few producers and registered the story with South India Film Writers Association.

Alleging that Atlee has allegedly stolen his story and script, he wanted the court to stay the release of Bigil.

When the case came up for hearing before Justice Suresh Kumar, he ordered Atlee and AGS Entertainment to file relevant documents tomorrow.