Power shutdown in Chennai 16 Oct

Chennai: TANGEDCO has announced that electricity supply will be suspended in few places in city Wednesday, from 9 am to 5 pm for maintenance work.

According to a press release, the power supply will be resumed even before 5 pm if the works are completed. The power supply will be halted in the following areas.

Madhavaram: CMDA Truck Terminaland and GNT Road.

K K Nagar: K K Nagar, Ashok Nagar, MGR Nagar, Ekkattuthangal, Kalaimagal Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Visalakshi Nagar, Part of West Mambalam, Brindavan Extension, Nakkeran Street, Part of Guindy, Jhafferkhanpet, West KK Nagar, Part of Nesapakkam and Part of Vadapalani.