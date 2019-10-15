Chennai: HK Naik from Bangalore, Shakeel Basha from Coimbatore and V Sathyananth from Tirupur have been selected as BMW Motorrad Team India to compete at BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy to be held at New Zealand in 2020.

According to a release, more than 75 BMW GS motorcycle owners across India participated in Indian National Qualifier and the the finalists were chosen after a two-day thrilling GS adventure held in Goa. Individual riders battled out various intensive stages including hard-core adventure riding and teamwork challenges.

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “We are delighted to introduce the second edition of GS Trophy qualifiers for our customers in India – 3 times bigger than last edition. GS riders battled out intensive stages and numerous challenges focusing mainly on team spirit besides demonstrating riding skills. It was a privilege to watch the riders endure, persevere and display their skills and camaraderie on the challenging exercises. We congratulate the three winners who will proudly represent India at the BMW Motorrad

International GS Trophy final.”

The Indian National Qualifier is held every two years and typically replicates challenges of the International GS Trophy. It is a multi-day competition with riders scoring points and leading to a final where top scorers compete for the three-team positions.

The seventh edition of International GS Trophy will take place from 9 to 16 February 2020 in New Zealand. The BMW F 850 GS is the chosen motorcycle for 2020 edition of BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy. The winning team from India will compete against teams from Australia, China, France, Italy, Japan, Latin America, Malaysia/Philippines, Mexico, Middle East (UAE, Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar), Nordic (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland), North Africa (Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt), Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, UK and USA.