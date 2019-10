Good show by Shriram for Egmore RC

Chennai: Leg-spinner C Shriram’s five for 59 paved the way for Egmore Recreation Club’s 37-run win over Krishnaraj Memorial Club in the TNCA Lower Division League.

Krishnaraj MC’s J Surendar’s five for 34 helped restrict Egmore RC to 182. But his effort went in vain as his team was bowled out for 145 with none of the frontline batsmen making any considerable contribution.

Brief scores:

III-DIVISION ‘A’: Reserve Bank Recreation Club 204/7 in 50 overs (M Lakshminarayanan 67, T Vignesh Pathy 58, N Lokesh 37, R Chandrasekar 5/56) bt Central United Club 186/9 in 50 overs (A Mohammad Aadil Shaan 36, S Santhosh Kumar 34, I Syed Imran Ahmed 32, M Lakshminarayanan 5/62); Bhimannapet Recreation Club 187 in 48.5 overs (D Surendar Doss 53*, S Padmanaban 30, V Ganesh 4/32, B Karthik 3/38) bt Nungambakkam Cricket Club 143 in 39.1 overs (SM Siddharth 41, V Srinivasan 30, R Inbaraj 4/27); Egmore Recreation Club 182 in 49.3 overs (R Rajiv 45, AP Ananda Kumar 37, J Surendar 5/34) bt Krishnaraj Memorial Club 145 in 45 overs (Adittya Varadharajan 45, C Shriram 5/59, Gurjapneet Singh 4/29); Jupiter Sports Club 208 in 44.2 overs (P Prabhakaran 61, C Saffin 47, S Chandrasekar 39, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 5/42) bt Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club 151/9 in 50 overs (SV Muruganantham 4/38, Satyajit Medappa 3/36)

IV-DIVISION ‘D’: Ranji Cricket Club 175 in 46 overs (N Barath 58, P Ramajayam 3/22, M Huzefa 3/25) lost to Komaleeswarar Cricket Club 177/5 in 30.3 overs (B Rajan 89*, M Santhosh Gopi 60, Mohamed Ariff 3/27)

V-DIVISION ‘E’: Vijay’s Recreation Club 138 in 41.3 overs (B Amal 53, S Karthik 3/55) lost to Comrades Cricket Club 140/2 in 27.3 overs (R Vikram 62*, J Bharani Dharan 32*)