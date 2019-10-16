Income-Tax officials raid ‘Kalki’ ashram in Chennai

Chennai: Sleuths of Income-Tax (I-T) carried out raids at the offices and ashram of ‘Kalki’ Sri Bhagavan in the city.

According to sources, team of I-T men conducted simultaneous rains in 40 places across India and 20 places in Tamilnadu. Simultaneous raids took place at the offices in Anna Nagar, Velacheri and Nungabakkam were searched at 8 am today.

The main ashram in Varadaiahpalem, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh also came under the scanner. A team raided the office of Bhagavan’s son Krishnan in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Manager of the Ashram, Yogesh Dadaji was quizzed by the I-T team.

It is said the I-T department conducted the search to check the foreign donations made to the ashram.