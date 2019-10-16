Indian Oil Refineries has new director

Chennai: Shrikant Madhav Vaidya took over as the director (Refineries) of Indian Oil. He is also a director on the board of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) and the 60 MMTPA West Coast Refinery and Petrochemicals Project which is coming up in Maharashtra. A press release said, Vaidya now spearheads the business and operations of nine refineries and petrochemical plants of Indian Oil.

A Chemical Engineer from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, Vaidya has 33 years of extensive experience in refining and petrochemicals operations. Vaidya has had a decade-long association with India’s largest Cracker Plant-the Panipat Naphtha Cracker complex-right from its commissioning stage which is one of major drivers of IOC’s petrochemicals business.