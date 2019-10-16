North East monsoon commences in Tamilnadu

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre has officially announced the commencement of the NorthEast Monsoon over Tamilnadu, Pudhucherry and adjoining areas of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka and Kerala.

The met department said the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy in the city and light to moderate rains is likely to occur in some areas.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over other parts of Tamilnadu on 17 and 18 October, the met department said.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into Kanyakumari and Maldives sea.