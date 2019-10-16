Rajinikanth special on Kamal’s birthday

Chennai: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who is celebrating his 29th birthday today, took to Twitter to reveal the release date of Rajinikanth’s Darbar’s motion poster.

According to Anirudh’s tweet, the poster will be unveiled on 7 November (Kamal Haasan’s birthday). The motion poster will also have the theme song of the Rajinikanth-starrer.

He wrote, ”On this special day, very excited to give you all an update!#DarbarMotionPoster with #ThalaivarThemeMusic on Nov 7th 🙂 Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth + @ARMurugadoss sir combo gonna be a blast this Pongal @LycaProductions”.

The film marks his second collaboration with Rajinikanth after Petta, Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss, has Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, and Sunil Shetty in important roles. The film will be released on Pongal 2019.