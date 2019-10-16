RK Suresh to act in bi-lingual

Chennai: Actor-producer RK Suresh, who joined BJP recently, will be playing a dual role in a movie titled Kailasagiri. It is directed by Tollywood filmmaker Thotta Krishna.

Talking about the movie, the director says, “A gangster group tries to steal a 1,000 year old precious Emerald Lingam from a Shiva Temple. How, the Shiva devotee played by RK Suresh foil their attempts and in the process what happens to him forms the rest. We have used extensive graphics for the scenes when Lord Shiva’s ‘Supreme Power’ comes to the fore. The film has a mix of action, love, sentiments, spirituality and humour and will go well with all types of audiences.”

The film has been shot extensively in famous Shiva abodes in Andhra, Tirupati, Kaani and Hyderabad. Madhubala, Sagar, Muralikrishna, Bhooma Reddy, Sri Lakshmi are in the supporting cast. It will be made in Tamil and Telugu.