ROSATOM participates in 63rd IAEA conference

Vienna: The 63rd Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference was held in Vienna. The conference brought together high-ranking delegates from more than 170 IAEA Member States to discuss the most relevant issues and set priority directions for developing cooperation in the global nuclear industry.

Director general, ROSATOM, Alexey Likhachev headed the official delegation. In his speech at the session, he emphasized that the most important objective is to maximize the potential of nuclear technologies in order to implement the decisions of the Paris Agreement on climate change and achieve sustainable development goals. Likhachev also highlighted the importance of applying diversified nuclear energy solutions.

A press release said, ROSATOM and the Ministry of Energy and Mines of the Dominican Republic signed a Memorandum of cooperation in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy. ROSATOM and the IAEA signed agreements to foster cooperation in the economic evaluation methodology in the nuclear power industry, the release added.