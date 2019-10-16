Seeman appears before Sterlite inquiry commission

Chennai: Naam Tamilar Katchi co-ordinator Seeman appeared before the Thoothukudi Sterlite inquiry commission today.

He was summoned by Aruna Jagadeesan Commission which is probing into the shooting of 13 people during a protest against Sterlite Copper factory in Thoothukudi on 22 May 2018. Seeman had strongly condemned the killings.

It maybe noted that Seeman kicked up a controversy with his recent comments on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Following this, cases were registered by Villupuram police against him for ”disrupting peace”. He was booked under two sections.

Seeman made the remarks in question while speaking at a public meeting on Saturday campaigning for his party candidate K Kandasmy in the Vikravandi Assembly Constituency, for the by-poll scheduled for 21 October.

”Rajiv was a traitor of Tamilnadu, so he was killed in Tamil soil. This will be re-written in history books,” he said.

Seeman had also said that Rajiv deployed Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) to Sri Lanka, which was responsible for killing of Tamils. Seeman said that he would not retract his statements.