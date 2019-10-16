Tetra Pak India organises National Recycling Partners Meet

Chennai: Leading paper-based packaging and processing solutions, Tetra Pak India organized the sixth edition of its National Recycling Partners Meet in Gurugram, bringing together over 40 of its collection, recycling and NGO partners representing 23 cities and 18 states across India.

The group represents the recycling ecosystem for paper-based carton packages that Tetra Pak has established over the past 16 years.

According to a press release, this annual event brings together all partners to celebrate the milestones reached, exchange ideas and best practices to strengthen the ecosystem, and to identify bottlenecks that need to be addressed to set the course for the years to come. This is also a platform to recognize partners that have gone above and beyond to help increase collections and recycling. Coimbatore-based organization – ITC PSPD – was acknowledged as one of the top collection partners for used cartons across the country.