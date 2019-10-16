Unmanned haul trucks successfully tested

Chennai: BelAZ, Belarusian manufacturer of haulage and earthmoving equipment, and ZYFRA, Finnish-Russian digital solutions provider, and its subsidiary VIST Group, recently announced that their first two autonomous mining dump trucks – BELAZ-7513R – with a lifting capacity of 130 tons have been deployed in the mines in Khakassia, Eastern Siberia, Russia.

A press release said, prior to the deployment, the two trucks successfully completed their trials. As part of the trials, a dump truck worked continuously for 24 hours, completing 500 process cycles, as well as moved along a designated 1,350 m section of the mine, carrying overburden rock.

“With every passing year mining operations are carried out in progressively more complex and dangerous mining, geological and climatic conditions,” said Igor Bogachev, CEO of ZYFRA. “We believe that unmanned vehicles are the key to innovation in the mining industry. The unmanned truck technology has already attracted interest from potential customers in Chile, Peru, Morocco, India and other countries.”