After raid, I-T intensifies probe into Kalki ashram dealings

Chennai: A day after conducting raids at places linked to self-styled godman Kalki Bhagavan and his son Krishna, the Income Tax department has intensified its probe into the financial and property dealings of the ashram and its associates.

Raids were conducted at 40 places, half of them in Chennai. The spiritual guru’s sprawling ashram, the headquarters of the godman near Chittoor, bordering Tamilnadu, was also searched.

Sources said the 70-year-old spiritual guru’s son, Krishna is said to have made heavy investments in ventures of his associates. The raids followed intelligence tip off.