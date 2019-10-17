Cut in power supply in Chennai tomorrow

Chennai: TANGEDCO has announced that electricity supply will be suspended in few places in city tomorrow, from 9 am to 5 pm for maintenance work.

According to a press release, the power supply will be resumed even before 5 pm if the works are completed. The power supply will be halted in the following areas.

Madhavaram: Thattankulam Road, Tarapanth Appartment, Seethapathy 1st Street to 21st Street, Shanmugasundaram Nagar, Part of MRH Road, Lotus Colony 1st Street to 3rd Street, Samy Nagar, Devaraj Nagar, Palaniappa Nagar, Thapal Petty, Udayar Thottam 1st to 6th Street, TVK 1st to 6th Vathiar Thottam, Pukraj Nagar, Rajaji Street, Kanmal Nagar, Bajar Street and Roja Nagar.

Kodungaiyur: Part of Meenambal Salai, Part of TH Road, KKD Nagar 1st Block, 3rd Block, Abirami Avenue 1st to 17th Streets.