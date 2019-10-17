Is A P Muruganandham next Tamilnadu BJP chief?

Chennai: Political circles are abuzz with a murmur that senior BJP leader A P Muruganandham will be announced as next president of the party’s Taminadu unit.

Sources say Muruganandham has been invited to New Delhi to meet party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah later today.

In September, the then State BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed as Telangana Governor. Since then, there are speculations that a successor to Tamilisai would be appointed soon.

Several names started to do the rounds right from former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan to former party chief C P Radhakrishnan to Nainar Nagendran, who switched over from the AIADMK to the BJP.

There were even rumours that Tamil Maanila Congress chief GK Vasan may merge his party with the BJP and he would be named as BJP chief here.

Muruganandham hails from a farming family in the Kongu region of Coimbatore. Since his early days, he has been drawn to the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and looked up to leaders like Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and Kamarajar.

At a young age, he joined BJP and rose in ranks at the mandal, district, State and national level.