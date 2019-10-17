NEET fraud: High Court grants bail to Udit Surya

Chennai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court today granted conditional bail to K V Udit Surya, a medico who is accused of NEET impersonation.

He was the first student to be arrested for using a proxy to write the NEET for him. He was booked along with his father Venkatesan, a doctor at Government Stanley Hospital. While Surya was granted bail today, Venkatesan’s bail plea was dismissed.

Denying him bail, Justice G R Swaminathan observed, ”It appears that Venkatesan has drawn inspiration from the Tamil movie Vasool Raja MBBS”.

CB-CID found other students including Praveen of SRM Medical college and his father Saravanan, owner of a travel company, Rahul of Balaji Medical college and his father Davis, a sub-contractor for laying internet cables and Abirami of Sai Satya Medical College linked to the impersonation same fraud.

CB-CID also arrested Shafi, an alleged fake doctor from Vaniyambadi, who reportedly introduced a broker Rasheed to the other parents. His son Irfan had used an imposter to clear the NEET exam for him, it is aid.

Yesterday, the Madras High Court ordered the National Testing Agency (NTA) to hand over the thumb impressions of the 4,250 students who were admitted to various MBBS courses this year in Tamilnadu to the CB-CID. The court also ordered for the profiles of all MBBS students admitted in the academic year 2019-20 to be re-verified.

A bench comprising Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice P Velmurugan said that officers who verified the students’ dresses and hair had failed to cross-check their faces.

The bench added that in the future, face recognition should be used for students appearing for the exam.