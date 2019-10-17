Review: Petromax- Devil, delight

Tamannaah-starrer Petromax, directed by Rohin Venkatesan, is a typical horror-comedy that provides laughs at many places. Directed by Rohin Venkatesan made his debut with Adhe Kangal, Petromax, is a Tamil remake of the Telugu superhit, Anando Brahma, which featured Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Tamannah reprises her role in Tamil. Prem, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, TSK and Sathyan are also in the cast.

The movie begins narrating Kerala floods and the death of two parents. Their son, Saravanan (Prem), who lives in Malaysia is shocked and wants to sell the house that his parents lived in. But, the house is haunted by four spirits. Meera (Tamannaah) lives with three other people in the house without knowing that they’re dead. They come to know about the ghosts, which plan to scare potential buyers out of the house. In the process, Meera finds out what happened to them and why they ended up as ghosts. How she overcomes their challenge forms the crux.

Tamannah, who has experience acting in horror thrillers thanks to ‘Devi‘, has excelled well. Prem get a meaty opportunity on screen and utilises it well. Ghibran’s background score is one of the biggest advantages of Petromax. Dani Raymond’s cinematography too is good. Rohin Venkatesan manages to present a decent show despite letdowns like lack of emotional connect and some illogical scenes.