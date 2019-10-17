Women entrepreneurs fuel economic growth: US Consul General

Chennai: ”Investing in and supporting women entrepreneurs fuels economic growth. It drives innovation to address the critical challenges communities face worldwide,” said US Consul General Robert Burgess.

Inaugurating a workshop on ”Shift Focus: Women Shaping the Narrative in Media and Entertainment” organised by US Consulate General in Chennai, in association with Sakhi Women’s Resource Centre and the Women in Cinema Collective here yesterday, he said, ”Women’s voices are critical to global security, prosperity, and peace. This is not just an Indian story; the scenario is similar in the United States, and elsewhere in the world.”

Around 35 representatives of media and entertainment industries across India, including actors, directors, technicians, producers, and journalists, participated in the two-day workshop.

The workshop aimed to build awareness about practical strategies to address equality, parity, and the safety of women in the industry highlighting business and work opportunities for women, as directors, producers, financiers, scriptwriters, and technicians in the 21st century entertainment industry.

The Women Shaping the Narrative project builds on the November 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), which was held in India supporting the theme ”Women First, Prosperity for All.”

The 2017 GES highlighted media and entertainment as one of four major sectors that can serve as a major catalyst for innovation, technology, and job growth for women.