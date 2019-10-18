Nayanthara busy with ‘Netrikann’

Chennai: Actress Nayanthara started to shoot for second schedule of her movie Netrikann from today. It is being produced by Vignesh ShivN under his banner Rowdy Pictures.

Directed by Milind Rau of Aval fame, it has cinematography by Karthik Ganesh and editing by Lawrence Kishore. The dialogue writer of Netrikann is Navin Sundaramurthy. Milind Rau says that Netrikann is an intriguing and interesting thriller.

The film is believed to be an official remake of Korean thriller Blind about a blind woman who gives testimony in a hit-and-run case, and is then forced to confront the killer on her own.

Nayanthara awaits the release of Bigil in which she shares the screen with Vijay. She has Darbar with Rajinikanth. She might soon commence work on Aramm 2 with director Gopi Nainar.