Preethi launches new mixer-grinder

Chennai: Preethi Kitchen Appliances launched Preethi Zodiac 2.0 Mixer-Grinder. It is an upgrade of their best-seller, Preethi Zodiac Mixer-Grinder. A press release said, it is powered by Enrich+ Precision Grinding Menus that are programmed to have calculated rotation control, the mixer-grinder delivers consistency and addresses the growing need for a healthier diet by enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients in daily food for better absorption.

Speaking on the occasion, managing director, Preethi Kitchen Appliances, S Subramanian said, “Health and wellness is cutting across all sectors as health-conscious millennial are now taking on a more active role in managing their health – adopting a healthier diet, using organic products or exploring healthier cooking methods. The Preethi Zodiac 2.0 Mixer-Grinder is our tech-driven solution to the health-conscious consumer.”