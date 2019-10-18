Raiza in GVP’s romantic film

Chennai: GV Prakash’s next is titled Kadhalikka Yarumillai. The film is directed by debutante Kamal Prakash. Bigg Boss fame Raiza Wilson plays the leading lady while the cast includes Guru Somasundaram, Yogi Babu, Sha Ra, Anandaraj and KPY Ramar. Music for the film is composed by GV Prakash himself while the camera is cranked by S Venkatesh.

Actress Kausalya, who was seen in some of the hit films like Nerukku Ner, Sollamale and Manadhai Thirudivittai, is all set to be part of the project. Kausalya was last seen in Hip Hop Adhi’s Natpe Thunai. The actress also has two films in Malayalam that includes Lelam 2 and Ayna.