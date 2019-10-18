Think twice before pasting posters on Metro pillars

Chennai: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will take legal steps and file cases against advertisers for illegal pasting of posters, stickers and banners on Metro pillars at Ashok Nagar and Ekkatuthangal elevated corridors.

CMRL has set a precedent by filing cases against advertisers in Meenambakkam and Choolaimeedu police station limits.

CMRL has been bringing general awareness to the public and others on the unauthorised affixing of posters, bills etc. on piers, barricades and other structures of Metro Railway Project. It is considered an illegal act under section 62 (2) of Metro Railway Act 2002.

They are also creating awareness via their social media handles and informing people about the pasting of or putting up of posters or writing advertisements in any premises of Metro Railway or Carriage, will be liable for imprisonment up to a term of six months, or with a fine of Rs 1000 or with both.

According to a CMRL release, despite such awareness, it has been found that several advertisers are pasting posters on Metro pillars and disfiguring the walls. Recently, CMRL filed complaints against private gym, press (printing), music event agency and one other private company. CMRL also warns the advertisers that strict action will be taken against anyone indulging in the above illegal acts in the future.

From welcoming political leaders and movies hitting screens to inviting guests, weddings and death anniversaries, posters of all hues are making way on the elevated Metro corridors.

Social activist V Ravinchandran, a resident of Ashok Nagar said, I welcome the CMRLs initiative of filing cases against commercial establishments. But I am skeptical about it. These charges look like selective targeting. If they want to take action against offenders why they didnt take legal steps against two political parties who have office on 100 Feet Road, Ashok Nagar and put up hundreds of posters quite frequently. Ekkatuthangal, Ashok Nagar and Vadapalani corridors are the worst affected, but I wonder why they didnt take any action.

When Pillar Talk asked CMRL why it has selectively filed cases against four private firms, a senior Metro official said, We are not selective in filing cases. We will take action against people who are posting stickers for publicity or advertisement.

The officer refused to answer when asked about the CMRLs inaction when two political parties on 100 Feet Road, Ashok Nagar had pasted many posters than any other private firms. We will take action against all, the official said.