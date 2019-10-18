Volvo Cars to reduce carbon emissions

Chennai: Volvo Cars announced its aim to reduce its lifecycle carbon footprint per car by 40 per cent till 2025. According to a press release, the plan represents concrete actions in line with the global Paris climate agreement of 2015, which seeks to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius above pre-industrial levels. It will also tackle carbon emissions in its manufacturing network, its wider operations, its supply chain and through recycling and reuse of materials, the release added.

“We are transforming our company through concrete actions, not symbolic pledges,” said chief executive, Hakan Samuelsson. “So at Volvo Cars we will address what we control, which is both our operations and the tailpipe emissions of our cars. And we will address what we can influence, by calling on our suppliers and the energy sector to join us in aiming for a climate neutral future.”