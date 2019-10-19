Editorial: A futile attempt

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for its decision to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcate the State into two union territories. After India’s decision on 5 August, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner from the country.

India has rightly slammed Pakistan for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a forum of the UN, saying the country employs empty rhetoric to serve its distorted agenda and continues to engage in spreading unsubstantiated allegations. India has categorically told the international community that its move on Kashmir is an internal matter. India maintains Kashmir is a bilateral issue with Pakistan and no third party has any role in it.

In recent months, Pakistan Prime Minister Khan has stepped up his shrill attack on India. Last month, addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, criticised India for abrogating Article 370 and imposing restrictions in the Valley. He even took to Twitter to criticise India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir issue as normal life remained affected across the Valley for months. India has said that many of the restrictions imposed in Kashmir were aimed to prevent externally aided terrorists from disturbing peace and inflicting casualties.