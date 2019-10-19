Eureka’s new vacuum cleaner

Chennai: In order to provide an effortless cleaning experience this Diwali, Eureka Forbes Limited, India’s leading health and hygiene brand, presents the Zero Bend Series vacuum cleaner range. Under the Zero Bend Series, Eureka Forbes has introduced “Mop N Vac” and “Kordfree”.

MD and CEO, Eureka Forbes Limited, Marzin R Shroff said, “The Zero Bend Series will make Diwali cleaning easier. As the name suggests, the products don’t require users to bend while cleaning. We want our customers to be strain-free during the pre-festival phase so that they can enjoy the Diwali celebrations.”