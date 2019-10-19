Haier India’s latest TV commercial

Chennai: Home appliances and consumer electronics, Haier announced the launch of its latest TVC based on the recently launched Direct Motion Washing Machine (HW100-DM14876TNZP and HW80- DM14876TNZP) in India. The new TVC titled, ‘Silent Performers’ highlights Haier’s long-standing relationship with the Indian consumers and the brand’s constant focus towards revealing new technologies while cementing its position as a market disruptor.

A press release said, through the lives of India’s leading sportswomen – Dipa Karmakar, Hima Das, and Simranjit Kaur, the television commercial tends to find common ground amongst Haier’s and the sportswomen’s dedication towards striving for perfection while following their passion despite unimaginable challenges and making a mark for themselves in their respective fields.