I-T raids continue at ‘Kalki’ ashram

Chennai, Oct 19: Income-Tax (I-T) raids took place for the fourth consecutive day today at the ashrams and offices belonging to Vijay Kumar alias ‘Kalki’ Bhagawan.

His son Krishna and his wife, managers and ashram members were quizzed by the I-T sleuths.

According to I-T department, the raids resulted in the seizure of cash, gold, foreign currencies and diamonds amounting to Rs 93 crore over a span of three days starting from 16 October.

A self-styled Godman, Kalki Bhagwan opened Oneness University’ in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamilandu. He later expanded to north India and other countries.

In the city, he runs 20 branches, including a main centre near Poonamallee. The income is mainly from running courses and from donations, it is said.

The I-T sleuths, it is said, got a tip off that Vijayakumar and his son had been evading tax payments, and found that much of their assets were unaccounted.

Following this, several teams of I-T officials began simultaneous raids at 40 places in Hyderabd, Chennai and Bengaluru. Sources said that Rs 43.9 crore in Indian currency and 2.5 million US dollars were found during the searches conducted in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh and from other locations.

Nearly, 1,271 carats of diamonds worth Rs 5 crore and undisclosed income of Rs 500 crore were unearthed.

It is said that the institutions have been diverting money into buying properties in Andhra Pradesh and Tamilnadu. International links have also been found.

Krishna has allegedly made several investments abroad, including in some companies based in China, US, Singapore and UAE.