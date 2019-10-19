IFMR Marketing Conference 2019 held

Chennai: IFMR Graduate School of Business recently hosted its yearly Marketing Conference 2019 with the theme “The Changing Face of Marketing Imperatives for Young People”. The daylong conference brought together experts from the marketing fraternity who deliberated on the future of marketing.

For the students at IFMR, the conference served as a learning platform to understand various new-age marketing methods and discuss the latest trends in marketing technology, a press release said.

Marketing consultant and growth hacker, Vaibhav Sisinty presented an account of growth hacking. He said, “Growth Hacking involves using low-cost, innovative strategies to help companies grow exponentially. A growth hacker should Think out of the box, be data-driven, experiment things, be outcome-driven, try to understand human psychology and play with it.”