International Justice Mission conducts ‘Paalaivana Pookal’

Chennai: International Justice Mission (IJM), a global organisation that has been working alongside the Tamilnadu government in combating the bonded labour system, organised ‘Paalaivana Pookal’, an even to celebrate the freedom of bonded labourers here recently.

The event was organised to thank the Tamilnadu government for their proactive response in rescuing bonded labourers from various districts across the State.

The chief guest for the event was Minister of Tamil Official language, Tamil Culture and Archaeology, K Pandiarajan.

Speaking at the event he said, “Tamilnadu government is a forerunner in combating the bonded labour system. The government has also appointed a State-level officer to combat the system and has published a State Action Plan, issued Standard Operating Procedures and many other plans with an intention to make Tamilnadu a bonded labour free State and I appreciate the efforts taken by the IJM in achieving it. Your support is always needed for the government in abolishing the system.”

“IJM will support the government for all its swift actions to eradicate the bonded labour. We also request the government to fasten its action to combat bonded labour. A survey must be conducted to find the total number of bonded labourers across the State and we request the government declare and pass a Government Order declaring 9 February – the day on which Bonded Labour Act came into implementation as Anti Bonded Labour Day,” said Pugalselvam C, one of the members of IJM.