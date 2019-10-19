Karur Vysya Bank partners with HCIN

Chennai: Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) announced its partnership with Home Credit India (HCIN), a local arm of the international consumer finance provider with operations spanning over Europe and Asia for joint lending.

The recent RBI guidelines have opened up opportunities to explore partnership avenues with the aim of reach out to the large unbanked customer base, said a press release. Keeping in mind the convenience of the customer, KVB and HCIN will disburse the loan as a single amount to the customer.

Speaking about the tie-up, managing director and CEO, Karur Vysya Bank, PR Seshadri said, “Karur Vysya Bank is a key player in the retail lending space. We process loans through an app-based end-to-end paperless solution that is unique in the industry. We are delighted to partner with Home Credit.”