Mill worker gets award at TNOU convocation

Chennai: E Priya, a mill worker from KPR Mills, Coimbatore stood first in the degree programme of the Tamilnadu Open University.

Among the 329 women mill workers of Coimbatore K P R Group of Companies who graduated from TNOU this year, E Priya of BCA came out in flying colours and received Commonwealth Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA) award from Governor Banwarilal Purohit during the 12th convocation of TNOU here Friday. The award carried a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

The K P R Group, has been encouraging women staff to get educated while working with them since 2012. According to K P R Group vice-president K Somasundaram, chairman K P Ramaswamy encourages his women workers to get educated by providing from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh as increment depending on the marks they secure in the final exam, a press release said.

Delivering the convocation address, Madras High Court Judge Justice R Mahadevan said TNOU grows with more strength and longevity to ensure that the institution contributes more and more to the educational needs of the society, particularly, the underprivileged and the rural masses.

In his felicitation address Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan said the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of Tamilnadu has increased 49 per cent which is higher than the last year. As many as 39,72,68 students are enrolled in distance education in the country, Tamilnadu alone contributes 4,06,632 students enrolled in 2018-19. The speciality of open and distance learning is spreading across the world today. The world reputed universities are feeling pride for giving education through open and distance learning, he said.

TNOA Vice Chancellor K Parthasarathy participated.

This year, TNOU awarded 8,935 students with various degrees, among this 5,834 that is 65 per cent was awarded to female candidates along with 1 transgender, a press release said.