Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess opens in Medavakkam

Chennai: Parambariyam Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess recently opened its new branch at Medavakkam recently. The fast-growing restaurant brand promoting the authentic traditional cuisine of Pattukottai was inaugurated by actors Senthil, Richard, and Bigg Boss fame Sandy master. The restaurant is famous for its seven-curry meals and sumptuous portions.

Arun Kumar, Pradeep Kumar and Vignesh Mohankumar, the trio behind this branch, are IT graduates. Arun and Vignesh are brothers, and all three are friends from college, and they have fulltime careers. They share a common love for food, and they are pretty obsessed with the regional cuisines of the country.

Speaking at the launch of the Medavakkam branch, Sudhakar and Selva Kumar said, “We are thrilled by the overwhelming support and appreciation shown by the people of Chennai. From the very first outlet until this day, the patronage has been strong, stable and growing.”