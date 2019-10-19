Red Magic 3S to be sold in Flipkart

Chennai: Red Magic 3S recently announced that it is available in two variants 8+128 GB in Mecha Silver (Space Grey) color and 12+256GB in Cyber shade (Red and Blue). It is priced at Rs 35,999 and Rs 47,999 respectively. A press release said, Red Magic 3S has a game boost button, touch-sensitive shoulder triggers, 6.65inch ultra-widescreen with 90hz refresh rate, 4D vibration, dual front-facing stereo speakers, a massive 5,000mAh battery and supports up to 27W quick charging. The gaming phone will be available on sale from 21 October 2019 on Flipkart. Customers will also get No Cost EMI option.

Commenting on the launch, Director nubia India, Dheeraj Kukreja said, “Our aim is to bring appropriate and usable technology at the right time in the right ecosystem to deliver a seamless consumer experience. We want to empower serious gamers with a device that is as powerful for gaming as it is competent for regular use.”