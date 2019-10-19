Retired bank manager from Chennai comes out with his latest book

Chennai: Keeping age at bay is E Lakshmanan (80), a resident of Besant Nagar.

For, this retired bank manager has written about 11 books on an array of topics, his latest being ‘Sangeetha Ninaivalaigal’, about the changes in the Carnatic music industry.

Speaking to News Today, he says, he has been writing from the age of 18.

“My first was a collection of Kalki’s humour, I compiled for his centenary celebration in 2000. Two years later, I followed it up with a religious book. Then, I wrote two others on mutual funds and share market,” he recalls.

He went on to write on diverse topics, with ample research each time, especially when writing on share market and MFs.

On his latest book, he says, “I have made observations about the changes Carnatic music has undergone in the recent past, and compiled them accordingly. I have also written about the upcoming crop of singers, and touched upon the technical aspects of music in the book’s 27 chapters,” adding that it took him four years to put it together.

So what made him take up this project?

“I wanted youngsters to take interest in this field,” he says.

Moving on, the octogenarian notes that the benefits of staying close to the beach, are the open-air concerts.

“T M Krishna performed recently and I enjoyed it. I also take an effort to attend Sanjay Subrahmanyan’s concerts. Otherwise it has been three years since I have attended one,” he says.

His next work is already in the pipeline, it is learnt.

“It is about my experience of working in the banking sector and a few suggestions for customers,” he adds.

According to him, a writer must have the habit of writing a few pages daily and have the ability to observe.

“I keep myself updated about everything, through daily newspapers and magazines. I enjoy how the same piece of news is covered differently in English and Tamil dailies,” he concludes.

On a wide spectrum

Lakshmanan has penned books on women issues, trends in politics, difficulties in old age, family relationships and short story collections.