Thangar Bachan takes a different route

Chennai: Popular filmmaker-actor Thangar Bachan, who last made Kalavaadiya Pozhuthugal, is back to directing films and he is launching his son Vijith Bachan as a hero with the new film titled Takku Mukku Tikku Thaalam.

The cast includes Munishkanth, Milano Nagaraj, Ashwini, Stunt Slyva, Mansoor Ali Khan and Yogiram. Bankrolled by PNS Entertainment, Dharan Kumar composes the music.

Speaking about the movie, Thangar Bachan, says, “Unlike my previous film, Takku Mukku Tikku Thalam is an out-and-out city-centric commercial potboiler. I did it for my son.”

Excerpts from his interview:

Q: Is Takku Mukku.. completely different from your style of films?

A: Of course yes. I watched a lot of films made these days. I found out that tastes and preferences of audience have changed a lot. Unlike earlier days, when scripts were closer to reality, now everything is fictional. So, I also wanted to change my style of filmmaking, which I tried with Takku Mukku Tikku Thaalam.

Q: What is the movie all about?

A: The story takes place between two characters – a boy (Vijith) who hails from a poor family and living without any aim and a wealthy man (Munishkanth) who does not want to live. There is action, romance and humour in the film.

Q: Tell us about your son.

A: He studied Visual Communciation. He was keen to become a cinematographer like me. He was attracted towards filmmaking. But when he joined a theatre group, he was bitten by acting bug. He worked hard. Studied various aspects of acting for over three years. He listened to lot of stories to make his acting debut. When he was not satisfied, I came up with the story of Takku Mukku Tikku Thalam.

Q: Why did you chose to do a comedy film?

A: The toughest thing for a director is to do comedy films. An actor has to have a sense of timing. Great director like Sridhar made Kadhalikka Neramillai, K Balachander came out with Thillu Mullu and even Mahendran tried his hands at comedy.

Q: Will you make a movie like Azhagi in future?

A: I am ready. But audience have changed. The present generation doesn’t know what love is. Physical attraction is conceived as romance by them.