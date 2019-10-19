Vijay Sethupathi’s gesture to farmers

Chennai: Vijay Sethupathi is currently shooting for Laabam. Directed by S P Jananathan, the movie has Shruthi Haasan as heroine. Produced by Vijay Sethupathi Productions and 7C’s Entertainment, the movie is a rural entertainer with a string message.

Vijay Sethupathi plays a social activist who creates awareness on the current situation of the farmers and Shruti is said to be playing an independent musician. Popular Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu plays the baddie. Plans are on to release the movie next year.

Sources say that the team required a farmers union set for shoot. Vijay Sethupathi insisted them to build a real building for the particular scene and asked his production team to donate it to the farmers after the shoot. The local farmers thanked Vijay Sethupathi for his lovely gesture.