Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 8 Pro

Chennai: Smartphone and smart TV brand, Xiaomi announced the launch of Redmi Note 8 series of smartphones along with MIUI 11. Vice president, Xiaomi, and managing director, Xiaomi India, Manu Jain said, “Redmi Note series has been a true disruptor since Redmi Note launch in 2014. Each Redmi Note has redefined high value product by pushing the boundaries of technology and challenging the status quo. We are extremely excited to launch our 64MP Quad camera beast – Redmi Note 8 Pro sets a benchmark for gaming and imaging with the world’s first 64MP camera sensor and Helio G90T chipset.”