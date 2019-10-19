Yes Bank files case against fake news

Chennai: YES BANK has lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police and cyber cell against dissemination of fake news and spread of rumors about the Bank’s financial health on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. A statement from the bank said they requested authorities to form a multi-disciplinary team of experts for detecting the origin of the fake news and assess the short-sell positions, held either directly or indirectly by such accused persons.

Over the past few days some miscreants have been spreading false information and malicious rumors about YES BANK on WhatsApp and other social media platforms to create panic and fear in the mind of its depositors. The messages attempt to portray the Bank in poor light and are intended to tarnish the image of the Bank in the eyes of its depositors, stakeholders and the general public.