‘Adithya Varma’ trailer & audio from 22 Oct

Chennai: After Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, everyone is now expecting the release of Adithya Varma, which features Dhruv Vikram and Banita Sandhu in important roles.

The teaser of the movie was released on 16 June. Adithya Varma is directed by Gireesaaya and produced by E4 Entertainments. The DOP for the movie is Ravi K Chandran ISC and music composer is Radhan.

The editing is done by Vivek Harshan. Stunt are choreographed by Manohar Verma, Naren and the audio-grapher is Rajakrishnan MR. Adithya Varma is expected to release on the 8 November, and Dhruv Vikram has released a new poster on his instagram page and in that he has mentioned that the audio and trailer of the movie will be out from 22 October.