Aditi Balan signs next

Chennai: Aditi Balan, who went on to garner huge response for her performance in her debut film Aruvi, recently signed a Malayalam project, featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead.

Reports say the actress has signed yet another Malayalam film, which will be directed by Shaheed Khader of Chennaiyil Oru Naal fame.

“Nithya Menen was finalised as the female lead. However, due to date issues the actress couldnt be part of the project. So, the makers roped in Aditi Balan, who was also one of the choices for the role,” a source said. The film will have Kunchacko Boban as the protagonist.