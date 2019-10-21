Couple murders rowdy at Korattur

Chennai: The city police have arrested a couple for allegedly murdering a rowdy and dumping his body at Korattur.

According to police, the victim was identified as Suresh. A history-sheeter, he was involved in murder, robbery and ganja peddling cases.

On 14 October, Suresh’s mother Kala filed a missing complaint with the police. The police carried out an investigation and the details they gathered led them to a couple- Jayakodi and Karthik.

While questioning, the couple initially claimed that Suresh had recently barged into their house and they beat him up and later while taking him to the hospital, he escaped.

Police had found the statement suspicious and inquired the duo further. Following this, Jayakodi and Karthik confessed that they murdered Suresh and dumped his body at Vadaperumbakkam, Senkundram.

Police recovered his body and sent it for post mortem. Police suspect the murder took place due to an illicit affair.