‘Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu’ sequel in making?

Chennai: Despite director Santhosh Jayakumar’s adult comedy entertainer, ‘Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu’ garnering a lot of criticism for its content, the movie made bucks at the box office. The film had Gautham Karthik, Vaibhavi Shandilya and Yaashika Anand in lead roles.

According to reports, the director is planning to come up with a sequel and he has already started working on the pre-production of the film.

A source says, “Santhoshs next will be the sequel to IAMK. However, it will not feature any of the stars, who were part of the original. He has finalised newcomers for the lead roles and have already started working on it. An official announcement will be made by the end of this month.”

Santhosh Jyakumar is also working on a film titled Pulanaivu, with Arvind Swamy in the lead role.